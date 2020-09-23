How 4 Latinx Influencers Showcase Their Heritage Through Fashion

There is no "correct way" to be Latinx, and it's a part of identity that's experienced in many different ways. Latinx Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15. It's a month of recognition for the contributions, and cultures of, Latinx people and their communities in the U.S. The way that any person presents themselves to the world is really important, and cultural heritage can be one of the many influential factors when it comes to personal style.

Ahead, we spoke to four Latinx influencers about the relationship between their cultural heritage and fashion.