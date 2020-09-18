Maria Bobila
The Leather Blazer Is Becoming A Wardrobe Staple For Fall

Vegan and faux leather options included.

Ah, that crisp cold air, can you feel it? On the east coast, fall is starting to feel like it's really here, which means it's time to stock up on your favorite outerwear.

One style that's becoming a wardrobe staple this season is the leather blazer, which we've recently spotted on Kaia Gerber and nearly every stylish Fashion Person on Instagram. It's a polished replacement for your moto-style or fleece jacket, and it goes with just about everything. Pair it with a sweatsuit or jeans and a T-shirt for a casual upgrade or add it to a fancier look, like a house dress or tailored trousers and a blouse. There are plenty of outfit ideas to last you through fall and beyond.

Plus, you don't have to go for a classic black leather blazer either. Brands and designers are turning up with more styles and colorways, like a fall-friendly wine or camel hue. For those that want to make more of a statement with their outerwear choices, there's even some croc-style and zebra-printed alternatives, as well.

Below, we've picked some of our favorites to shop now, including faux, vegan, and sustainable leather options, too.

Faux Leather Blazer
Eloquii

Not only does this faux leather blazer come in black, but a fall-friendly wine red and forest green, too.

Serious or Not Vegan Leather Blazer
BB Dakota

A vegan leather blazer to pair with everything.

The Nightingale Faux Leather Blazer
BLANKNYC

A tan faux leather option if that's your preference.

Vegan Leather One Button Long Sleeve Blazer
Express

A vegan leather blazer at a discounted price? Yes, please.

Kylie Vegan Leather Jacket
Alice + Olivia

This vegan leather blazer jacket is on the longer side, and comes in a cool croc-style finish, too.

Plus Belted Blazer in Faux Leather
Neon Rose

This faux leather blazer also comes with a belt to switch things up.

Brooke Oversized Leather Blazer
Deadwood

This oversized blazer is made from 100-percent recycled leather.

Happily Faux Leather After Relaxed Blazer
Nasty Gal

A faux leather style in crisp white to brighten your wardrobe.

Patrizia Malaga Wine Jacket
AGGI

An '80s-inspired blazer in a red-wine hue with exagerrated sleeves and a tie-belt.

Jersey Leather Look Dad Suit Blazer in Tan
ASOS Design

A faux leather blazer with a slouchy, relaxed fit in a very expensive-looking tan color.

Fitted Straight Leather Blazer
& Other Stories

You better move fast with this nappa leather option since sizes are already selling out.

Faux-Leather Blazer
Nine West

We love the oversized pockets on this camel-colored faux leather blazer.

Catherine Zebra Print Blazer
Stand Studio

A true statement piece: This patent leather blazer is covered in trendy zebra print.