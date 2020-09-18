Ah, that crisp cold air, can you feel it? On the east coast, fall is starting to feel like it's really here, which means it's time to stock up on your favorite outerwear.

One style that's becoming a wardrobe staple this season is the leather blazer, which we've recently spotted on Kaia Gerber and nearly every stylish Fashion Person on Instagram. It's a polished replacement for your moto-style or fleece jacket, and it goes with just about everything. Pair it with a sweatsuit or jeans and a T-shirt for a casual upgrade or add it to a fancier look, like a house dress or tailored trousers and a blouse. There are plenty of outfit ideas to last you through fall and beyond.

Plus, you don't have to go for a classic black leather blazer either. Brands and designers are turning up with more styles and colorways, like a fall-friendly wine or camel hue. For those that want to make more of a statement with their outerwear choices, there's even some croc-style and zebra-printed alternatives, as well.

Below, we've picked some of our favorites to shop now, including faux, vegan, and sustainable leather options, too.

