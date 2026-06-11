What Do Addison Rae, Role Model, and Levi’s Have in Common? Primavera Sound

Few things are more synonymous with summer music festivals than sunkissed shoulders, hungover mornings, and blue jeans of varying inseams. No matter your preferred pairing (Shrunken baby tees? Kitten heel flip flops? A low-profile sneaker that has absolutely seen better days?), or the artist you camped out for to secure a front row spot, Levi’s remains a constant.

This year at Primavera Sound, that fact felt especially apparent.

I attended the Barcelona music festival to take in the sets (yes, I’m still buzzing from Addison), a few tinto de veranos, but most importantly, the fashion. Among the sea of micro shorts, archival band tees, and ever-creative takes on layering, attendees and artists had a similar inclination towards the well-loved denim brand. As pop mainstays like Rose Gray rocked baggy light wash and Role Model took the stage in vintage 501s, the fits felt, well, fitting. After all, few garments have had a longer tenure in music culture than a pair of Levi's.

The Angel of Satisfaction herself. Courtesy of Primavera Sound A role model of how to wear vintage Levi’s. Courtesy of Primavera Sound Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal at Levi’s Plaza. Courtesy of Primavera Sound Natalia Lacunza knows how to rock a denim hotpant. Courtesy of Primavera Sound 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

I hear you, dear reader, how exactly did one American denim label become the unofficial uniform of summer, music, and culture alike?

Like most fashion institutions, it wasn't one singular moment so much as a series of cultural handoffs. Levi's has spent more than a century quietly shape-shifting alongside every generation that adopts it. The same brand worn by cowboys and miners eventually found its way onto rock stars, punks, indie sleaze devotees, Tumblr girls, normcore disciples, and now the TikTok generation. Not bad for a pair of pants originally designed for manual labor.

That's the thing about Levi's: it has a seat at virtually every aesthetic table.

The '60s had their flared denim. The '70s celebrated straight leg denim a la The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers. The '90s had Cindy Crawford's highrise cut-offs and off-duty supermodel style. The indie kids of the 2010s paired their skinny Levi's with disposable cameras and an alarming number of ironic mustaches. Even normcore's anti-fashion manifesto relied heavily on a dependable pair of blue jeans. Trends come and go, aesthetics acquire increasingly niche names, but Levi's somehow survives every cultural reset.

Perhaps the most iconic wearer of 501 cutoffs. Courtesy of Getty Images Miss Addison loves a low-rise. Courtesy of Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

And at Barça’s Parc del Forum, the denim stalwart’s shape-shifting ability took center stage — er, center crowd. After a weekend spent weaving through sun-drenched (and officially rain-soaked) crowds and dodging half-empty Estrella Damm cups, I spotted the same pair of jeans living entirely different lives. Addison’s backup dancers wore theirs fabulously low-slung. Cobrah, in head-to-toe black denim, informed me that Levi’s mini shorts are best styled when cut to a thong. And on myself, they manifested as the season’s biggest trend of camo print capris paired with moto boots and a denim tube top. Y punto.

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That's what makes festivals such an interesting fashion petri dish. Everyone arrives attempting to communicate something about themselves through clothing, yet by day three, practicality inevitably wins. The best festival pieces are the ones that can survive hours of dancing, sitting on concrete, sweating, and posing for Monday’s photo dump. And while every generation tweaks the formula — cropping the hem here, widening the leg there — Levi's has been passing that test for decades of festival seasons. Perhaps best of all, they somehow look better the longer the weekend goes on…unlike my undereyes.