Lil' Kim Drops Clothing Collection With Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing has teamed up with a music icon for its latest collab. On Thursday, the fashion brand announced its new collection with Lil' Kim, a wide-ranging collaboration that includes mesh catsuits, vinyl dresses, and everything in between.

"The thing I love is that it's a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing. You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable," said the rapper in an official statement. "I wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I'm a real stylist and visionary. This collection was designed by me and I'm super proud of that."

Prices for the collection start at $10 for face masks and go up to $190 for the Plush Military Maxi Coat and Black Diamante Mesh Bodycon Dress.

"To be working with one of the most iconic and legendary women in Hip Hop has been a dream come true for me," said Pretty Little Thing CEO Umar Kamani. "I've been a huge fan of Kim for years and after her performance at our New York Fashion Week show I knew she would be the perfect fit to launch our Partywear collection. She has worked so closely with our design team bringing her version to life, recreating some of her most iconic looks which I know her fans will recognize."

Check out photos of Lil' Kim in the new collection, below, and shop it all over on Pretty Little Thing.

Courtesy of Pretty Little Thing

