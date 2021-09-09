Lil Nas X’s Style Evolution, From Cowboycore To Fashion Icon

Since “Old Town Road” became a viral hit in 2019, Lil Nas X has skyrocketed into a superstar. Aside from breaking records in the music industry and becoming a master at trolling his fans (and haters), the rapper loves to the push the boundaries with his sense of fashion. From cowboycore to style icon, he’s already red carpet favorite.

Ahead, tap through to see Lil Nas X’s best and most out-of-the-box fashion moments yet.