Nylon Nights
Low-rise jeans! Going-out tops! Slingback pumps! She's got it all.
Lindsay Lohan was a tabloid mainstay during the early and mid-2000s, thanks (in part) to her cult classic film Mean Girls and frequent cameos on the red carpet. Because of that, we have been blessed with an archive of peak 2000s fashion, including, but not limited to, trucker hats, low-rise jeans, and bodycon dresses.
A trucker hat and choker on the red carpet, proving that these accessories are indeed 2000s-era fashion artifacts.