16 Lingerie Picks Under $35 That Look And Feel Luxurious

While lingerie is most often considered an added treat to a romantic experience, wearing coquettish garments is an empowering reminder to channel your inner “that girl.” Lingerie can likely boost one’s confidence since the intimates are meant to make someone look and feel sexy. For some, it’s also a way to practice self-love. Whatever the reason, the theme is consistent: looking good and feeling confident. And no matter the style, color, or silhouette of lingerie you choose, be sure to select the piece that makes you celebrate your body type.

If you’re shopping for something new to show the one you love or to show yourself some love, there is always a reason to say “yes” to something sexy underneath. Check out our NYLON-approved lingerie under $35 that look and feel luxurious, below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Bodysuit Available in 26 Colors

Having over 8K reviews and averaging 4.4 stars, many buyers shared that this piece looks and feels high-end. The bodysuit has a halter neck and straps for an adjustable fit. Available in 26 colors and up to a size 2X, this is perfect for both the statuesque and voluptuous.

The Negligee That’s Also Maternity-Friendly

“This is absolutely darling!! The bow, the way it ties behind the neck...just whimsically sexy,” raved one buyer. This silky negligee has a halter neck and ribbon bow closure in the front. It’s available in 26 different styles, so you can choose the color or look that you love.

The One-Piece With A Five-Star Rating

This number is a backless one-piece with a neckline that plunges below the navel with scalloped trim that adds elegance to the lace material. Several reviewers said they felt good while wearing it, resulting in rating the lingerie with 5 stars.

The Lingerie Dress That Hugs Every Curve

This sheer lace dress fits comfortably and hugs every curve like a glove. “It looked good on me, and gave me a colossal amount of confidence. I love it so much I bought it in another color,” said one reviewer who gave the seductive see-through piece a 5-star rating.

The One-Piece With 25K-Plus Reviews

Coming in hot with 25K-plus reviews, this one-piece is embellished with scallop trim, features a deep-V neckline, and has a snap closure at the crotch. It can be worn for a romantic evening while staying in or with jeans for a fun night out.

The Lingerie Dress That Channels The ‘50s

Giving ‘50s vixen vibes, this high-low lingerie dress has a lace bust and sheer bottom. “Babydoll is a classic style to go with for any body type, and this one is so worth the purchase,” said one buyer on Amazon.

The Babydoll Dress That’s Available In Plus Size

Designed especially with plus-sized beauties in mind, this one-piece babydoll dress has criss-cross strapping across the bust and sheer draping that opens toward the front. Many reviewers gave this five stars, saying they love this little number — and said their partners did, too.

The 2-Piece Lingerie That Comes In A Matching Set

This strappy lace two-piece lingerie set comes in 6 colors and has more 4K reviews for making wearers feel sexy and confident. “Very flattering to the body, holds larger breasts great,” said one reviewer.

The Lace Bodysuit That’s Fit For A Bride

This one-piece features sheer and lace detail with a tie at the waist that ties toward the back. “The straps adjust & the ribbon is a nice touch but also helps w/ the fit. It made me feel so sexy!” said a reviewer who gave this lingerie garment 5 stars.

The Lace Bustier Lingerie With Bow Details

This lace bustier ties up like a corset in the back and has bow details on the straps. Available in 10 colors and up to size 3X, reviewers say they love how it looks and feels, and also suggest to “order a size down if you want a snug flattering fit.”

The Thong That Makes A Major Statement

Thongs are a staple in a lingerie collection, and many agree that these stretch lace bottoms are “the best underwear [they] own.” with 4.5 stars and 3K reviews, you can choose any one of the 53 colors available to see for yourself.

The Lingerie Set That Comes With An Underwire Bra

With a blend of gorgeous lace and beautiful mesh design, this set features a high-waist cheeky bottom and a supportive underwire bra. There are over 4K reviews sharing the same satisfaction as this buyer who said, “This fit great, looks great, and makes me feel great. Buy it!”

The Robe That You Can Wear Over Anything

This mesh babydoll kimono boasts stunning floral details and intricate lace that’s embellished wih a scalloped trim. The robe is available in 20 colors with a matching satin tie. At nearly 29K reviews, this lingerie piece is one of Amazon’s bestsellers.

The Lingerie Dress That’s Long And Flowy

This lingerie gown is where erotic meets elegance. With a deep-V neckline, this flowy piece features floral lace from the waist up, and slits along the sides to show off your legs. Reviewers repeatedly describe this as “stunning” and gave it five stars.

The Lingerie That Doubles As A Nightgown

This sensual nightgown slip is soft and silky with floral lace detail at the neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps for added comfort. The design is classic and comfortable, yet enhances your mood. As one person wrote, “It wakes things up in a person.”

The Lingerie With A High-Waist Garter Belt

This alluring set comes with a lace bra and a strappy thong bottom with a heart cut-out detail at the top of the high-waist garter belt. It has more than 10K reviews for being comfortable and being made from quality material.

The Lingerie Set That’s The Whole Package

Get into this set that you can wear together or as separates. Whether you pair the lace cami with either bottoms or jeans, or wear the thong alone, there are numerous ways to feel confident with this set that has 11K reviews.