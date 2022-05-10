The Latest Loewe Campaign Is Full Of Surprise Celebrity Cameos

Fashion
Starring Caroline Polacheck, Anthony Hopkins, HyunA, and more.
As we prepare our summer-ready wardrobes, designers are dropping hints for some shopping inspiration. Loewe is the latest to release its Pre-Fall 2022 campaign, shot by Juergen Teller, which boasts an eclectic celebrity-studded cast, from actors and athletes to artists and K-pop stars.
The famous faces showcase Loewe’s latest collection, which highlights athletic and outerwear styles in bold colors and texture. The brand also revamped its coveted handbags in new materials, colorways, and sizes.
Ahead, see some of our favorite celebrity cameos from the Loewe Pre-Fall 2022 campaign.