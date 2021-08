Music festival season is back again, and Lollapalooza 2021 kicked off the live performance-heavy circuit over the weekend in Chicago. With a stellar lineup came some stellar fashion moments, from Miley Cyrus in a red Gucci jumpsuit to Megan Thee Stallion's thong leotard made from upcycled band tees. Ahead, see the most stylish on-stage moments from the festival’s best acts.