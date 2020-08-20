Lourdes Leon Co-Directed & Choreographed The New Adidas By Stella McCartney Campaign

Stella McCartney has a new campaign and collection for her longstanding collaboration with Adidas, this time with Lourdes Leon on hand as co-director and choreographer. The latest drops, "Workout Wardrobe" and "Winter Capsule," also introduce McCartney's sustainable initiatives with the global athletic brand, including using materials made partially from upcycled plastic waste.

"We've worked with that material a while, but that technology just keeps improving with time. For me, it's super important not compromise on the design, the style and any of the performance benefits within that," McCartney told Hypebae. "I still believe it's some of the best looking sportswear out there in the market. Once you get all three of those elements together, I think you're onto a winner."

The campaign, which stars 23-year-old dancer Leon, was shot in the wetlands on the outskirts of New York City. Leon chose her friend and Brooklyn-based director Anna Pollack to help with the shoot, which she said "speaks to the environmentally-conscious ethos of the collection."

"We're all conscious of who we are, and what we are, and where we're from," Leon said in an official statement. "It's something that I appreciate with my generation, the sensitivity to other people. An acknowledgement of history and politics. We have had different things to worry about, so it has made us more sensitive and allowed us to ask more questions because we don't have the same concerns that our parents did."

Check out the new campaign imagery and video, below.

Courtesy of Adidas

Courtesy of Adidas

Courtesy of Adidas

Courtesy of Adidas