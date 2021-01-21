Fashion
Mandy Moore, inventor of cottagecore.
Perhaps the only thing you can recall about 2002's A Walk to Remember is how loudly you wept at the end. While fair, this means you're missing out on some primo early-aughts cottagecore fashion. Check out the Mandy Moore (as Jamie Sullivan)'s best fashion moments form the film ahead.
