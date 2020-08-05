Jealous of Marc Jacobs' tattoos? Now you can have them for yourself. Well, sort of. New York-based Cactus Plant Flea Market has designed a five-piece capsule collection for Jacobs, inspired by his own body art.

The collection of tops, totes, and one floor rug, are covered in hand-drawn versions of Jacobs' iconic tattoos, including stars, a donut, and a couch. Cactus Plant Flea Market's Cynthia Lu used puff paint, embroidery, and screen-printing throughout the pieces for added texture. And fun fact: The placement of the drawings on the tops, specifically, corresponds with their placement on Jacobs' body.

The new capsule collection is available now on the Marc Jacobs website, with prices starting at $125 for the long-sleeved shirt and topping off at $325 for the star-shaped rug (and if your initials are MJ, I regret to inform you that you need this).

Jacobs, along with his dogs, stars in the collab's campaign, which was shot by Hugo Scott in Jacobs' Rye, New York home.

Check out the campaign images, below, and shop the Marc Jacobs x Cactus Plant Flea Market collection here.

Photo by Hugo Scott

Photo by Hugo Scott

Photo by Hugo Scott

Photo by Hugo Scott

Photo by Hugo Scott

Photo by Hugo Scott

Photo by Hugo Scott

Photo by Hugo Scott