Marc Jacobs Just Debuted A Surprise Runway Collection

Fashion
A post-New York Fashion Week treat.
New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped, but that didn’t stop Marc Jacobs from dropping a surprise runway collection. The designer, who hasn’t shown in New York since June 2021 (and before that, February 2020), released 10 looks that continued to tap into his previously released Spring 2022 collection.
“I had such a strong feeling about what we showed last time, and it stayed with me,” Jacobs told i-D in an interview. “I felt very strongly about saying, okay, we’re not going to do what we used to do. We’re going to do things differently and see how it goes. And I feel really good about it.”
Ahead, see every look from Marc Jacobs’ Runway 2022 collection.