An Ode To Mariah Carey's Best '90s Fashion Looks

There are a few things and people that have remained constants during my [redacted] years on Earth, including Lunchables, war, and Mariah Carey. Since her debut album in June of 1990, Carey has yet to fade from the spotlight, and has established her much-deserved role in pop culture as a capital-D Diva.

She's managed to make a spectacle out of everything she does, even if that is simply telling a reporter she is unaware of who Jennifer Lopez is. This, of course, applies to her fashion. From day one, Carey delivered number-one hits and a style that is still being replicated to this day. The figure-hugging dresses worn and beloved by the Kardashians? She did it first. The crop tops and mom jeans that have become Gen-Z wardrobe staples? Carey has been there, done that.

While she now seems more comfortable in expensive lingerie and lavish robes, Carey's '90s style should be recognized and honored. Here, a look back at some of her best fashion moments from the decade, all of which I plan to recreate once I leave my house in 2025.