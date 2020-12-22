Marine Serre And A$AP Rocky Collaborated On An Upcycled Collection

Marine Serre is wrapping up its buzziest year yet with a headline-grabbing collab. The French fashion brand has partnered with A$AP Rocky's AWGE on a limited-edition capsule collection, fusing Serre's now-iconic moon print with Rocky's own personal style.

"I really loved her work. It seemed like she took the streetwear etiquette and kind of put her own ‘I don’t give a fuck,’ rebellious, punk twist to it," Rocky said of Serre during a phone call with Vogue. "Aesthetically, I never saw somebody be so free, especially with a monogram — something as simple as a crescent moon. She has more of a, I would say, fashion-house approach to [her brand], but with a streetwear aesthetic."

The collection, made up of "regenerated," or upcycled materials from previous releases, is available now on Marine Serre's website with prices starting at $243 for the moon-print durag and cagoule and topping off at $3,166 for a leather puffer coat.

Serre has been picky about collaborations in the past, having only officially partnered with Jimmy Choo. Luckily, she bonded with Rocky after meeting him in 2019.

"If I had not liked Rocky, I would not have done it. Even though it's A$AP Rocky," Serre said. "That's really the thing, you know, we really could speak together, and I think that was the most important for me, that we can really exchange."

Check out campaign photos starring A$AP Rocky, below.

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre