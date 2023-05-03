Marni & Erykah Badu Teamed Up For a Capsule Collection

On Wednesday, Marni announced that its next exclusive collection drop is in collaboration with the iconic American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu. The limited-edition capsule was co-designed by Creative Director Francesco Risso and Badu, and it includes women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear. The capsule is now available in select Marni boutiques across the U.S. as the first drop of Fall/Winter Vol.1, and will be followed by European retail locations and select multi-brand stores later in the season.

The collection is extremely tactile, combining handmade leather patchwork, rich velvets, extra-large sequins, and dense wools. According to the brand, this selection of textures, colors, and surface decorations reflect “the breadth of Risso and Badu’s highly personal exchange of images and references.” The capsule is also part of Marni’s multidisciplinary program, Marni Jam.

Marni

The campaign images were art directed and styled by Badu herself and photographed by Sergio Cattivelli in Dallas, Texas. Marni revealed in a press release that the collection is designed to be seen, touched, and heard, with an exclusive preview of Marni x Erykah Badu already taking place at the Marni Soho boutique in New York, timed with the Met Gala. Guests at the launch event included model (and Badu’s daughter) Puma Curry, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, musician Teyana Taylor, model Paloma Elsesser, and rapper Joey Badass.

Marni

If you envision spending your fall or winter dressed in a metallic gold leather jacket, shearling accents, embroidered dresses, or knit capes, then this is the collab for you. If you can picture yourself in metallic thigh-high boots or carrying a patchwork leather bag, you’ll also love the capsule. Naturally, the range is topped off with Erykah Badu’s iconic hats, interpreted in true Marni fashion.