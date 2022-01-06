It’s no surprise how much the costumes in The Matrix have inspired a slew of runway collections and outfit ideas since its release in 1999. The neo-goth aesthetic was a master of all-black ensembles, sleek materials, and, of course, tiny sunglasses.

Ahead, we take a look at Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and her timeless wardrobe in the original film of the beloved sci-fi franchise and how you can recreate those looks today.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.