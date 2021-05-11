Premiering on Sunday, May 16, on Facebook Watch, Thick House will follow seven hopefuls as they compete to be the next plus-size modeling sensation. Under the guidance of former America’s Next Top Model contestant Toccara Jones, as well as stylists Kelly Augustine and EJ King, the the brand new fashion reality series will do what ANTM didn’t accomplish: bring true inclusivity to the forefront.

“When you watch this group, they’re all very supportive of each other because they understand the challenges they each go through as Black, plus-size women,” says Angelica Nwandu, CEO and Founder of The Shade Room, the multi-platform Black media company behind the show. “And I’m so happy that we showed different body types: We showed women who are a size 20; women who didn’t have an hourglass, small-waisted figure; women who have hips like mine.”

As conversations have erupted online regarding ANTM’s controversial past, Nwandu believes there’s never been a better time for a show like Thick House to propel the body positivity movement to the next level. And as a plus-size woman herself who felt inspired by Toccara’s presence on cycle three of ANTM, Nwandu knew that bringing the curvy legend back to host the series was also crucial. (Plus, spoiler alert: Toccara is just as fabulous as they day she walked up to Tyra Banks herself and declared, “I’m big, Black, beautiful, and loving it.”)

With the series premiere coming soon, NYLON has the exclusive cast reveal of the seven women competing in the debut season of Thick House. Read on for more.

Sunshine Courtesy of 'Thick House' Los Angeles-based model Sunshine is entering Thick House with a motto close to her heart: Persistence is key. Ready to take her career to the next level, her existing body of work speaks for itself. At just 25 years old, she’s already got actor, writer, and model tied to her résumé.

Breanna Brim Courtesy of 'Thick House' Afro-Latina model Breanna Brim, who hails from Bakersfield, Calif., has big dreams. The Met Gala aficionado and former waitress hopes to launch a modeling career that will one day lead to her own plus-size clothing line.

Amarachi Odinma-Maduka Courtesy of 'Thick House' Former journalist and red carpet host Amarachi Odinma-Maduka is stepping into a new light with her plus-size modeling pursuit on Thick House. The 32-year-old L.A. transplant from Michigan is about to bring a never-before-seen side of herself to television.

Jalisa Mosby Courtesy of 'Thick House' Alaska-born Jalisa Mosby is a proud “round face content creator,” according to her Instagram. As a current makeup artist, she knows the ins and outs of elevating and perfecting her facial features to modeling excellence. She hopes to become the face of the major retailers that she and her mother would shop at together.

Samantha Daisher Courtesy of 'Thick House' Ohio-born Samantha Daisher is now living in L.A. and has dreams of big moves with big paychecks. After having worked with a commercial agent, Daisher sees Thick House as the natural next step for her career.

Asia Tre’bian Love Precious Lee’s signature style and essence? Then you’ll likely be a fan of Asia Tre’bian. The 26-year-old’s high-fashion look is sure to propel her to new heights once Thick House premieres.

Lola Ajayi Courtesy of 'Thick House' Navy veteran Lola Ajayi made the switch into modeling after taking the plunge from Arkansas to L.A. And that chapter of her life has only just begun, with Thick House giving her the prime exposure she’s always been craving.

Thick House will premiere on Sunday, May 16 via Facebook Watch.