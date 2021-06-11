The 2009 comedy-horror Jennifer’s Body has achieved cult film status more than a decade later. Even leading actress Megan Fox’s early-aughts outfits (we’re looking at you, heart-print hoodie) are influencing the trends of today. Check out her best fashion moments from the movie (and how to recreate them) ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.