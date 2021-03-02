Fashion
The Hot Girl serves looks, no matter the occasion.
If it wasn't for Megan Thee Stallion, the world wouldn't know what is or how to be a Hot Girl. The rapper put owning your body and sexuality on the map like never before and we gathered all of the Houston Hottie's best fashion moments that proved just that. Tap ahead to see for yourself.
In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion released her chart-topping album Fever. At her Spotify release party, she wore an all-white bralette and matching chaps with a black western hat.