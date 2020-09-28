Megan Thee Stallion is showing some love for all the tall girls out there. Over the weekend, the rapper announced on Instagram that she has a collab with Fashion Nova on the way, working on a line of denim for tall women.

"Nothing REAL can be threatened," she wrote on Instagram. "Oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women. These are the first samples. Coming soon."

At 5'10", Megan is probably well-versed in the struggles of finding jeans that properly fit her tall frame. While this is Megan's first time collaborating with a fashion brand, she previously landed her first fashion campaign for Coach last November. The holiday campaign featured Megan as well as Yara Shahidi, Fernanda Ly, Kate Moss, and Miles Heizer. Earlier in September 2019, she made her first front row appearance at the brand’s fashion show, sitting alongside Michael B. Jordan, Kyrie Irving, and Anna Wintour, and most recently, she starred in Coach's Spring 2021 collection debut.

The details about Megan's latest partnership with Fashion Nova are currently at a minimum, so we'll just have to take her at her word when she says it's "coming soon." If it’s anything like her "WAP" teammate Cardi B's collaboration with the online retailer brand, it won't stay stocked for long.

In a new announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her Fashion Nova collection will launch on November 18 and there's much more to the launch than just jeans for tall women.

"We got tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, skinny girl clothes, puppy clothes," she shares in a new video on Instagram. "Whatever kind of clothes, we got it."

Fashion Nova shared more details on social media, as well, including a photo of Megan and her French bulldog 4oe in matching outfits.