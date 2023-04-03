Mejuri Just Dropped a Collab With LUAR

Luar, the reversed namesake label of Williamsburg-based Raul Lopez, became one of the biggest breakout brands of 2022 with the release of its signature Ana bag. Worn by the likes of Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, and Julia Fox, the handbag became the official it-girl bag of the last year, with Lopez winning the 2022 CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year and becoming an LVMH semifinalist. Today, Luar has announced its first multi-product offering with a collaborator and its first jewelry collaboration, partnering with fine jewelry brand Mejuri.

Mejuri and Luar’s collab collection includes Convertible Hoops in an oval hoop shape ($275), an ‘Ana’ Hoop Charm emulated off the iconic bag ($98), and a new adaptation of Luar’s Ana bag ($275), a white bag with a gold chain and co-branded jewelry pouch. The brands encourage customers to make each piece their own, with the Convertible Earrings and Ana Bag being able to be worn in multiple ways. The pieces were first shown at Luar’s FW23 show on February 15th during New York Fashion Week, with the earrings being unveiled on the runway.

Mejuri x LUAR

Mejuri and Luar are both looking to rewrite and rethink the narratives surrounding luxury in fashion by making it accessible without compromising design, quality, and craftsmanship. This is in line with designer Raul Lopez’s long-held belief that the runway belongs to the streets. It’s also in line with Mejuri’s brand ethos. “Mejuri was built on the premise of redefining luxury for the every day, for everyone,” Noura Sakkijha, CEO and Co-founder of Mejuri said in a press release. “My team and I find the next generation of creatives in the industry incredibly exciting and I am delighted to partner with Raul and his brand LUAR on this collection. He is part of the zeitgeist of cultural shape-shifters who align with our values in disrupting the status quo.”

Mejuri x LUAR

To celebrate both brands’ interest in accessibility and diversity, Mejuri and Luar shot the collection on 27 individuals, including models and non-models from a variety of backgrounds. “My love for Mejuri comes from how similar to LUAR, the brand is focused on delivering classic icons that each individual can make their own,” Raul Lopez, Creative Director of LUAR, said in a press release. “Whether on a Gen-Z girl, a girl from Queens, or my grandma, the product comes to life in its own expression and that’s the power of our brands, enabling people to interpret our creations and make them their own.”

The Mejuri x Luar collection is available now both in-store and on Mejuri’s and Luar’s websites.