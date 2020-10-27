Sometimes unexpected collaborations just happen to work. Such is the case for Mejuri’s new collection with beloved clothing brand Frame. Both brands took inspiration from the ‘70s when designing the chunky gold pieces, making sure each style could complement Frame’s everyday classics.

“The entire collection definitely speaks to a ‘dressed up casual’ way of dressing that feels cool yet timeless,” Frame co-founder, Erik Torstensson, said. “Before working with Mejuri, we imagined the Frame woman would wear her jewelry with a certain ease and elegance—just in how she presents herself to the world. And that’s exactly what we’re going for here.”

Though they initiated the collaboration pre-pandemic, the brands worked through the pandemic (and their fair share of Zoom meetings) before landing on the four-piece limited-edition collection. The gold pieces are structural and simple while still packing a punch.

“For Mejuri, collaborating with FRAME was a natural fit. Not only do we feel an incredibly strong connection to their brand, but we share the same vision of crafting tailored pieces that fit effortlessly into our communities every day,” Justine Lançon, Mejuri CCO, said. “We are thrilled to share this special collection, featuring a selection of elevated essentials that combine both Mejuri and FRAME’s expertise and passion.”

The Mejuri x Frame collection is available now on Mejuri’s website.

Courtesy of Mejuri x Frame

