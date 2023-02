Describe your typical getting ready process:

Whenever I have a “getting all glammed up” day, I like to treat it like a spa day. I get into the coziest thing I have (sweatpants or if I’m at a hotel, a robe) and really take my time with my skincare routine. I then make myself a tea to sip during glam and pick a chill playlist off of Spotify. I like a relaxed atmosphere to start the day.