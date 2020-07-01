Fashion
The hip-hop legend has never given us a boring look.
Missy Elliott is a hip-hop legend, but also a style queen. She's been walking red carpets for decades and has never (ever!) served a boring look. Leather? Check. Canadian tuxedos? Of course. Bedazzled tracksuits? Do you even need to ask? Ahead, we look back on Elliott's always-interesting style from the past three decades.
In honor of her 1997 debut album Supa Dupa Fly, Missy Elliott wore a red latex jersey with the word "super" across the front.