Fashion
The brand closed out Paris Fashion Week with teeny-tiny skirts and shorts.
With Miu Miu behind the current Micro-Mini Skirt Movement, it’s no surprise that the Prada sister label would keep its most viral garment in rotation for seasons to come. At its Fall 2022 runway show, which closed out Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 8, Miu Miu brought back even more versions the famous teeny-tiny skirt, from sporty silhouettes to preppy plaids.
Plus, Miu Miu decided to present a brand new take on its famous silhouette, as it debuted a pair of micro-mini shorts for fall in plaid, leather, and adorned with doubled-up belts. See all of the micro-mini runway looks from the Miu Miu Fall 2022 show, ahead.