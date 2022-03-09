Miu Miu’s Micro-Mini Skirt Was A Street Style “It” Item

Fashion
The real star of Paris Fashion Week.
Wearing the same outfit as someone else during fashion week might seem like a bad idea, but Miu Miu thinks otherwise. The luxury brand’s “It” item du jour — the now-viral micro-mini skirt — was everywhere at Paris Fashion Week, and we mean everywhere.
On Tuesday, March 8, Miu Miu closed out fashion month with its Fall 2022 runway show, and a number of influencers, celebrities, and more arrived wearing the coveted teeny-tiny skirt. (Extreme bare midriff optional.)
Ahead, see the Miu Miu micro-mini skirt in action among the street style crowd at Paris Fashion Week.