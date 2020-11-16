Moschino Has A New Collaboration With Skate Brand Palace

Fashion's fascination with skate culture is back again: Palace and Moschino have teamed up for a limited-edition collection. After meeting through mutual friends, Jeremy Scott and the London-based skate brand's Lev Tanju felt a collaboration between their two brands was inevitable.

"Everyone we collaborate with is quite personal to us at Palace. We tend to do it with brands we really admire, appreciate, and wear a lot if it’s a clothing collaboration," Tanju told Vogue. "On a selfish, personal level, I've always respected them as a super fun but chic brand. I've always just wanted to work with them."

Scott let Tanju spearhead the design process, which culminated in puffer coats, a shearling jacket, soccer scarves, hoodies, T-shirts, and monogrammed denim.

"What's really been different about this collaboration is I let them steer it," Scott said. "Usually when I do collaborations it's me really designing the whole idea. I wanted to let them have free rein about what they saw, their reverence for Franco's archives, their ideas about my work. I wanted to see how that would manifest, then I came in and played a little in there, but I didn't want to control it. I didn't want to pollute it with my own vision as much as I wanted them to have their moment with it. That's a very different thing than I've ever done before — period."

The limited-edition collection will be available on Moschino and Palace's websites starting Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. EST. Check out some of the campaign photos, below.

Photo by David Sims

Photo by David Sims

Photo by David Sims

Photo by David Sims

Photo by David Sims