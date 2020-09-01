Naomi Osaka Paid Tribute To Breonna Taylor With Her Face Mask At The U.S. Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka may have won her match against Misaki Doi on the first day of the 2020 U.S. Open, but it was her face mask that got people's attention. The 22-year-old athlete wore a black face mask with Breonna Taylor's name on it while speaking to the press after her match.

"I'm aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn't know Breonna Taylor’s story," Osaka told reporters on Monday. "Maybe they'll Google it or something. For me, [it's] just spreading awareness. I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they'll become in it."

Osaka has been vocal in her support of Black Lives Matter. Last week, she released a statement in both English and Japanese stating her plan to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open semifinals after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport, I consider that a step in the right direction," she wrote. "Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach."

Osaka later met with the Women’s Tennis Association, which agreed to postpone the match in honor of Blake, and Osaka played her match the next day. (She wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt upon her arrival.)

On Monday, Osaka mentioned she has a mask for each round of the tournament, each with a different name of a victim of police brutality.

"It's quite sad that seven masks isn't enough for the amount of names," Osaka continued. "Hopefully I'll get to the finals and you can see all of them."