Staud and New Balance are back together for a summer collab. With nods to tennis and boxing, the new unisex collection was inspired by the brands’ love of personal fitness.

“Working with a heritage company that has been around since 1906 felt like a perfect collaboration,” Staud’s Sarah Staudinger told Vogue during the collab’s initial launch in 2020. “There is something so quintessentially New England about New Balance. We hope that we can infuse some of our West Coast, Californian attitude to their lineup.”

The West Coast vibe is very much apparent in the new collection, with lightweight skorts and dresses now in the lineup, along with colorful takes on the New Balance 327 sneaker. Other pieces in the collection include shorts and shirts to create your matching set, as well as boxing shorts with a shirred waistband, tennis-ready dresses, shoelace-cinched waist jackets, and corsets given the activewear treatment in the form of sports bras and tops with contrasted binding.

The New Balance x Staud collection drops on Thursday, June 24 on Staud’s website and NewBalance’s website. Prices range from $60 to $160 for ready-to-wear, $295 for accessories, and $150 for the footwear styles. Until the drop, check out photos from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Staud x New Balance

