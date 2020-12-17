Jacquelyn Greenfield
13 Outfit Ideas For Your New Year’s Eve Plans, From Full-On Glam To Low-Key Cozy

Ring in 2021 in style.

We are just a couple of weeks away from 2020 officially being over, finally! Although next year seems to feel so uncertain, it's still the new beginning we've been looking for over the past nine months — and that's worth celebrating. Whether your plans involve going full-on glam or laying low, we have a few New Year's Eve outfit ideas to help you get dressed to say "buh-bye" to this past year and say a hopeful "why hello" to 2021.

Even though the pandemic has most likely halted your extravagant night out or has given you the ultimate and best excuse to stay in, that shouldn't deter you from wearing a festive outfit. In fact, we found 13 different fashion pieces for any New Year's Eve occasion, no matter where you are in the world or what your plans (or lack thereof) may be. From head-to-toe sequins to a bright cozy hoodie, be as comfortable and fashionable as you'd like as you ring in the new year. Plus, you might turn to these garments well beyond midnight and well into 2021, too.

NYLON uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase something through those links, but every product chosen is selected independently.

Avenue Mini Skirt
Beginning Boutique

This all-over sequin skirt comes in this season's hottest color of emerald green.

Ethnic hybrid jacket
Desigual

This cozy jacket has the right amount of bling for staying in this NYE.

Felix Dress
Beverly Hills Lingerie

This feathered dress is a classic LBD staple, perfect for an occasion outside of NYE, too.

Mona Cream Corset Jumpsuit
Cléair Monroe

Jumpsuits are definitely the move if you want to be comfy yet put-together.

Camila Coelho Callie Jumpsuit
Revolve

A sequin jumpsuit can never do you wrong.

CHIARA SET
Alamour the Label

Celebrating with friends on Zoom for NYW? The color of this comfy crushed velvet set will pop on screen.

Nasty Rhinestone Blue Unisex Hoodie
Hidden Cult

A subtle amount of bling will dress up your usual rotation of loungewear.

Jewel Crop Top
Zara

Serve some serious '90s vibes with this jewel crop top.

High Waisted Sequin Wide Leg Pant
Express

Sequin pants are still a big trend for holiday dressing, and luckily, these pants are just as shiny but super comfy.

Fitted Alpaca Blend Bustier Tube Top
& Other Stories

The combination of a cozy sweater and a sexy top.

Life of the Party Mini Dress
Free People

A rhinestone-covered dress might be just what you need this NYE, regardless of your plans.

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings
Revolve

Leather leggings is a must have for any NYE occasion.

Brielle BLACK LACE PEPLUM SLEEVE CORSET TOP
House of CB

This black lace and mesh top will be a go-to party piece well into 2021.