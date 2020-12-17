13 Outfit Ideas For Your New Year’s Eve Plans, From Full-On Glam To Low-Key Cozy

We are just a couple of weeks away from 2020 officially being over, finally! Although next year seems to feel so uncertain, it's still the new beginning we've been looking for over the past nine months — and that's worth celebrating. Whether your plans involve going full-on glam or laying low, we have a few New Year's Eve outfit ideas to help you get dressed to say "buh-bye" to this past year and say a hopeful "why hello" to 2021.

Even though the pandemic has most likely halted your extravagant night out or has given you the ultimate and best excuse to stay in, that shouldn't deter you from wearing a festive outfit. In fact, we found 13 different fashion pieces for any New Year's Eve occasion, no matter where you are in the world or what your plans (or lack thereof) may be. From head-to-toe sequins to a bright cozy hoodie, be as comfortable and fashionable as you'd like as you ring in the new year. Plus, you might turn to these garments well beyond midnight and well into 2021, too.

