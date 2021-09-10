New York Fashion Week is back and the street style crowd is alive and kicking! On Monday, Sept. 7, Collina Strada kicked off the in-person, IRL festivities with a delightful runway show on a rooftop garden in Brooklyn. If the front row’s ensembles served as a prediction of what’s to come, then showgoers are all about standing out this season.

Sure, there were the occasional diehard minimalist and sharply tailored looks among the fashion set, but what really caught our attention were those who piled on the prints, experimented with silhouettes, and layered on tons of texture. It’s re-emergence fashion at its finest. (Though, we hope that everyone is returning to socializing in a safe matter.) Even if some were dressed in their most pared-down ‘fits, there’s still some sort of statement piece in the mix, like a pop of color or an eye-catching handbag.

September can sometimes feel like it’s the beginning of a new year and that accurately describes the vibe at NYFW. Back-to-school nostalgia (or rather, back-to-runway) is certainly at the top of everyone’s minds when it comes to getting dressed, and doesn’t that feel exciting?

See the best street style looks from New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 so far, below.

Keep checking back for more street style looks from New York Fashion Week Spring 2022.