Noah Beck Models With His Mom For Coach’s Mother’s Day Campaign

Noah Beck is ready for Hollywood. The TikToker, model, and actor just announced his upcoming feature film, a rom-com inspired by a Wattpad novel called The QB Bad Boy and Me. Though Beck has had a few acting gigs already, this new one marks his first-ever movie role and an exciting next step in his ascent to stardom.

“That is the next chapter in what I’m doing here in my career. I really want to dive into acting,” says Beck, who’s been taking classes for more than a year. “I love it. It’s fun. It’s challenging. That’s the biggest part. I’m getting out of my comfort zone all the time.

“This doesn’t mean I’m going to stop doing TikTok,” he quickly adds. “I will continue to upload content. I will continue to do fashion. I’ll continue to do all these other things I’m doing.”

The latest “thing” of his? A new Coach campaign alongside his own mom, Amy Beck, for Mother’s Day, titled “I Got It From My Mom.” In the ads, the two model matching outfits and showcase the brand’s Pillow Tabby and Madison Shoulder Bag.

“I know how much my mom loves everything I’m doing and she is my number one supporter, so it was really cool having her be a part of this,” says Beck. “It was super fun. She was a natural.”

While Beck has been working and living on his own since 2020, having to do a job with your mom is a whole different game. “I would have people from the set being like, ‘Let’s get Noah to set.’ I would be taking my time because I know what set life is like, it’s very hurry up and wait. I know in the back of my head I’m going to be there, but I’m going to wait five minutes,” the 20-year-old recalls from his Coach shoot. “But it was funny because my mom was like, ‘Noah, go over there. They need you,’ and I was like, ‘Mom, I know what I’m doing!’”

Below, Beck takes on the NYLON 19, revealing his dream music festival headliners, first concert, go-to sad song, (recent) coffee order, and more.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Taurus. I don't know much about it. Ever since I moved out to L.A., I’ve never heard the term astrology or zodiac. I’ve never heard it used more except when I talk to other people in L.A. I don't know if this is a hot take or unpopular opinion, but I don’t know if I believe in what Tauruses are like. I don’t know anything behind it. I’m not educated enough on it, but the idea of your personality being based on the month you were born is just odd to me. But also I feel like a lot of people, especially in L.A., use their astrology signs as excuses. They’re like, ‘Oh, sorry. I’m a ‘blank.’’ It’s just funny to me, the whole concept, but I’m a Taurus and no, I don’t really believe in it.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I do believe in ghosts, but I don’t think I’ve ever had an encounter and I’m kind of knocking on wood right now. I hope I don’t, unless it’s a friendly one.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? I think I’m going to throw Michael Jackson up there. Hmm.... Probably One Direction, because I grew up with sisters and they love One Direction. They didn’t force me to, but I always listened to it. Being a young boy, I wanted to be like, ‘Oh, turn this off.’ But then I actually really love their music and now growing up, having the privilege of meeting a couple of them and just also following what they've been doing, I’ve become a fan. I love these guys. They would bring really cool energy. So I needed to get a music group and I needed to get classic artist — Michael Jackson was perfect. And then just to kind of mix it up for a different vibe, I’d say it’s kind of cliché, but I’d probably go with Drake for a little hip-hop, a little rap.

4. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? I’m the biggest foodie there is. I love food so much but then I run into this problem of — in my head, but also in society, I guess — I feel like I always have to look my best and always be in tip-top shape, so I can’t really enjoy food as much as I wish I could. I usually eat similar things every single day. But the first thing that stood out to me that a friend of mine actually messed around one day and he was like, ‘Dude, try this.’ And I tried it and it was so good. It’s very much something that I don’t want to get addicted to or can't even have around me because it's not the best for you at all: I would dip hint of lime tortilla chips with Nutella. It sounds disgusting together, but I promise you, it is life changing. It was really good.

5. What’s a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Probably staying up late. Unless you’re doing something really fun and spontaneous, it really just sucks because I usually find myself on my phone or just hanging out in bed for two hours. I’m just like, ‘Why didn't I just go to bed?’ Because if I have to be up early, then I’m low on energy the next day and I didn't get enough sleep, or I either sleep in, get enough sleep but then I waste half my day.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I’m going into my Safari right now actually. Well, I have two tabs open and since Grammys just happened, one of the things I looked up was if Justin Bieber ever won a Grammy. I came to find out that he has won two, and then I started looking up other people with Grammys. So I went down that path and another one was since spring is here and I have a lot of boots, Chelsea boots, and sneakers. I was like, ‘What can I do different other than the classic loafer?’ And then I found myself deep into the Birkenstock website looking for sandals.

7. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I don’t think they did music videos back then, but I’d want to be in a revamped Frank Sinatra music video. I think that’d be so cool. I can see it, in a black-and-white aesthetic with an old school suit. Almost like a Peaky Blinders type vibe, that’s what I’m picturing.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? The funny thing is I’ve been to technically three concerts my whole life. I really enjoy concerts, I just haven’t found myself with enough time to go to concerts. So recently, I went to iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in L.A. and then iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York to support Dixie. Went to those, had an absolute blast. It was so cool seeing all the different performers. But the one other concert I’d been to before that was a Train concert in Arizona and that was fun. It was just a cool little intro into the concert world but it was very, very chill.

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? There’s this movie called Goal! It’s three parts now and the main character is Santiago Muñez. It’s just a soccer movie and I watched those all the time. I loved those movies. I also loved The Lion King when I was younger.

10. What was your teenage AIM screen name? I did not use that.

11. What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? Off the top of my head right now, if it’s just the mood and it’s just a vibe that I want other people to see is the song “16” by Baby Keem. I love that song.

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Ever since I got into fashion, that’s when I really started to look at other people’s red carpet looks, but I would probably have to deep dive into that and really digest some other looks. Just off the top of my head right now, I really, really enjoyed Stephen Curry at the 2021 Met Gala. I loved it. I thought he had a great suit on. Timothée Chalamet also has some great looks.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Just a good pair of underwear or a good pair of socks, honestly.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I kept a lot of things from high school. I had this little memorabilia box in my closet that my parents love to keep. They keep all my jerseys and trophies and all that stuff. But I wish I would’ve got a letterman jacket. There’s an option to pay for one at the end of the year and I just didn’t. I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t need one.’ But it would’ve been kind of cool to wear it now.

15. What is your go-to sad song? “Hard Sometimes” by Ruel.

16. What reality show would you most like to appear on? That is a tough one. My mind’s going all over the place. I love Love Island. My favorite reality show is Love Island, but I love the UK version, but I’m also probably not going to go on a dating show. What else? Maybe Survivor, I love Survivor.

17. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Definitely drink water. Not only drinking water, but using cold water to close your pores. I just think water’s so important because I travel so much and I notice when I’m not staying hydrated through that travel. My face gets so dry and puffy. I can’t stress enough how important water is.

18. What is your coffee order? I just got into coffee a few months ago. I always hated it, the smell of it and everything. Then recently something switched in my brain and I became obsessed with the aesthetic of coffee and getting up in the morning, getting a cup of coffee, getting a mug, the whole aesthetic. And then the smell grew on me and I was like, ‘Wait, let me try it.’ And so it was all about finding what was right for me. I can’t do just a straight black coffee. I can’t do the strong espresso. Now, after I experimented with a few of my orders, what I fell in love with is the ice vanilla latte, extra sweet with almond milk. There's coffee in there but you can’t really taste it, which is nice.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? I could go two places with this. I could go with my Saint Laurent Chelsea boots, black leather, because I could dress them down, dress them up, really wear them anywhere except the gym. That wouldn’t be a good look. Or I’m also torn with my Yeezy slides. They are my favorite and if you watch my TikToks, I wear them all the time. Literally, around the house, you can go out in them, and I usually go and get my morning coffee in my Yeezy slides. They are just very practical.

