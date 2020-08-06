New York City's streetwear-meets-prep brand Noah is embarking on its first collaboration with Nordstrom for its latest Concept shop. The debut launch includes a collection of exclusive new styles, current-season pieces, and four brand partnerships designed with new wave band The B-52's, board shorts brand Birdwell, sunglasses label Vuarnet, and Island slippers.

"The world can't afford business as usual anymore. The old ideas of big business and small business and the imbalance of power within the fashion industry needs to be a thing of the past," said Noah's founder Brendon Babenzien in an official statement. "Our industry was created by people with vision and passion and a lust for life and fun. But over time business has slowly eroded the creative position."

Noah typically strays from large retailer partnerships, making this collaboration even more noteworthy. A majority of the items, including T-shirts, rugby shirts, canvas bags, swim trunks, and bucket hats, are marked under $200, making them accessible to a broader audience beyond the brand's growing fanbase of menswear and skate culture enthusiasts.

Concept 011: Noah is available now on Nordstrom's website, as well as select Nordstrom retailers. Check out images from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

