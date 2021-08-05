Normani’s Style Evolution, From Girl Group Star To Solo Icon

Fashion
Matching sets, cutout gowns, and more.
Normani Kordei Hamilton, better known as just Normani, is quickly rising to the top as R&B’s next princess since going solo from her former girl group Fifth Harmony. Aside from her sweet and soulful voice, it’s the performer’s stunning fashion sense that floors us every time. Up ahead, tap through to see the music artist’s hottest red carpet fashion moments so far.
Part of Fifth Harmony back in 2013, Normani wore a dark blue romper with a black lace insert and black booties.