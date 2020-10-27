15 Cool Cardigans To Get Excited About This Fall

Cardigans are an eternal fall staple, but the open sweater has done a full rebrand for 2020. Perhaps we can credit Taylor Swift, who late in the summer released her indie-inspired album Folklore and single titled "Cardigan," which came with its own button-up sweater merch.

Whether or not we have Swift to thank for the cardigan renaissance, the fact of the matter is they are very much back in a big way. These are not the church-going cardigans of our childhoods, but rather cozy statement pieces with embroidered collars, bold prints, and novel textures. Brands like Baum Und Pferdgarten, Frisson Knits, Tach Clothing, and more have all found, dare I say, exciting new takes on the basic sweater.

Below, find some of your new favorite knit additions, and get excited that it's finally fall. Now we can really start dressin'.

