15 Cool Cardigans To Get Excited About This Fall

From cropped to chunky and everything in between.

Cardigans are an eternal fall staple, but the open sweater has done a full rebrand for 2020. Perhaps we can credit Taylor Swift, who late in the summer released her indie-inspired album Folklore and single titled "Cardigan," which came with its own button-up sweater merch.

Whether or not we have Swift to thank for the cardigan renaissance, the fact of the matter is they are very much back in a big way. These are not the church-going cardigans of our childhoods, but rather cozy statement pieces with embroidered collars, bold prints, and novel textures. Brands like Baum Und Pferdgarten, Frisson Knits, Tach Clothing, and more have all found, dare I say, exciting new takes on the basic sweater.

Below, find some of your new favorite knit additions, and get excited that it's finally fall. Now we can really start dressin'.

Celine knitted cardigan
BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN

A bright orange is always good.

Yarn Cardigan
NA-KD

Peak '90s cool girl vibes.

Becca Lilac
Frisson Knits

Sustainable, ethical, and hand-knit.

Dominica Cardigan
Tach Clothing

Sometimes when it comes to cardigans, the chunkier, the better.

Jillian Tie Cardigan
Madewell

A lightweight cardigan meant to be worn all on its own.

Allendale Button Cardigan
Boden

Like Candyland on a sweater.

Long Cardigan
Baja East

Tiger King, but make it fashion.

TINY TEDDY RIBBED CARDIGAN
Heaven by Marc Jacobs

A throwback style that will take you back to middle school (but in the best way).

Beige 'Le Cardigan Valerie' Cardigan
Jacquemus

Because there is a Jacquemus take on everything.

Cardigan Sweater Dress
Eloquii

Gotta keep that tush warm.

Elbow Heart Smile Knit Cardigan Cream
Graver

Wear your heart literally on your sleeve.

MARS LANDING CARDIGAN
No Jeans

There's water on the moon? Big whoop, look at this cardigan!

Jeck Oversized Cardigan
Sandro

What's cozier than a plaid blazer? A plaid cardigan.

Cisne Wool Collar Sweater Embroidered
TACH CLOTHING

An embroidered pointed collar to stand out among every other cardigan in your closet.

Taylor Swift The Cardigan
Taylor Swift

I would be remiss to not include the cardigan merch of one Taylor Swift.