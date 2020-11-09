Palace Is Dropping '90s-Inspired Whitney Houston Merch For Charity

There's never a wrong time for Whitney Houston merch. In honor of the late singer's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, skateboard brand Palace is releasing licensed merchandise commemorating the singer and her '90s style.

The limited-edition capsule collection includes a varsity jacket with Houston's name on the front and back, as well as her childhood nickname "Nippy" on one of its badges. Other items include a crewneck sweatshirt, T-shirt, and baseball cap available in multiple colorways.

"Whitney Houston is one of the all-time greats: We are so stoked and so honored to continue our charitable commitments this year with a line that celebrates such an incredible pop star and human being," announced the Palace team in an official statement.

Proceeds from the collection will go toward the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, which works to empower youth through different programs and initiatives.

"We are very excited to have collaborated with British streetwear brand Palace Skateboards for such a special cause, a unique capsule collection celebrating Whitney's legacy and supporting her charitable Foundation," said Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston. "No doubt she would have loved to have worn it herself!"

The Palace x Whitney Houston collection will be available online Friday, Nov. 13, starting at 11 a.m. EST. Check out the products in full detail, below.

