Naomi Campbell Models Repurposed Pollution For Pangaia's New Launch

Pangaia is boosting its eco-friendly reputation just ahead of Earth Day. The brand’s latest launch isn’t a new category or a revamp of its sweats and hoodies, but rather the ink that’s used to print its signature text logo.

Dubbing it “Air-Ink,” Pangaia has taken the PM 2.5. particulate matter from air pollution and turned it into a dark black pigment.

“Our business model is about expanding to really change the industry,” Amanda Parkes, the chief innovation officer at Pangaia, told Vogue. “We have our open-ended B2B, where we’re trying to spread the innovations in a way that helps everyone — the people making them, us, and other brands trying to reach new innovations.”

Creative director and stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly, who’s worked with Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, designed the capsule collection, which includes heavyweight recycled-cotton hoodies, T-shirts, bucket hats, and more using the new Air-Ink. For the campaign, Tailly tapped Naomi Campbell, who he said was “the obvious choice.”

“Naomi is my forever muse. From the beginning, I thought about featuring her in the campaign as she has so much love for the Continent and is one of its biggest supporters,” Tailly said in an official statement. “Equally, her philanthropic work has brought so much positivity to the African narrative; she was the obvious choice for me. I am excited that she is part of the Pangaia story, as well.”

The Pangaia x Air-Ink by Jenke Ahmed Tailly collection is available now on the brand’s website. Check out the photos of Campbell, below.

Photo by Jenke Ahmed Tailly and Haastrup

Photo by Jenke Ahmed Tailly and Haastrup