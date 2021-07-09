The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At Paris Couture Week Fall 2021

Fashion
From first-time guests at Armani Privé to Louis Vuitton muses and Chanel ambassadors.
That’s a wrap for Paris Couture Week! After going digital or socially distant back in January, the haute couture runway shows returned in July with packed audiences, lively street style, and plenty of celebrities. From first-time guests at Armani Privé to Louis Vuitton muses and Chanel ambassadors, see the most stylish famous names we spotted through the week, ahead.
Wearing Armani at the Armani Privé Fall 2021 show.