Maria Bobila
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Katy Perry wears a silver and pink sleeveless mesh tank top, a purple ruffled pleated skirt, a silver Vuitton bag, outside Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022, on July 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At Paris Couture Week Fall 2021

From first-time guests at Armani Privé to Louis Vuitton muses and Chanel ambassadors.

That’s a wrap for Paris Couture Week! After going digital or socially distant back in January, the haute couture runway shows returned in July with packed audiences, lively street style, and plenty of celebrities. From first-time guests at Armani Privé to Louis Vuitton muses and Chanel ambassadors, see the most stylish famous names we spotted through the week, ahead.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Wearing Armani at the Armani Privé Fall 2021 show.

fb
tw

Tap