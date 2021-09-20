Patrick Starrr Debuts His First-Ever Plus-Size Fashion Collaboration

If there’s anything that can be said about beauty mogul and makeup artist Patrick Starrr is that he wants everyone to look and feel their absolute best. Starting out with makeup tutorials on YouTube, the beauty mogul has seriously made a name for himself with his own makeup brand One/Size and, now, he’s expanding his glam-ready expertise with clothing for the first time with Fashion to Figure.

On Monday Sept. 21, the plus-size fashion brand announced its latest collaboration with the digital content creator. Dubbed “Life’s A Party,” the new collection is all about getting dressed to the nines and feeling absolutely fabulous while doing it — which is everything that Starrr stands for. “‘Life’s A Party’ was inspired by my friends and my goals for what I want my life to be,” Starrr shares with NYLON via email. “We need to celebrate our true, authentic self… in the most fabulous clothes!”

If you’re a fan of the beauty guru, a fashion collaboration seems like an obvious choice for Starrr, as he’s been very open about what it’s like for him to be a part of the industry. “As a plus-size, Filipino bald man in makeup, it's been hard to feel truly represented in the fashion industry,” Starrr said in an official statement. “This collaboration is a passion project for me as I work to open up doors and encourage inclusivity for all body shapes and sizes, skin types, ethnicities, gender and sexual orientations to be accepted and represented equally.”

The new collection is comprised of 10 bespoke designs, ranging from party dresses, jumpsuits, and going-out, that the YouTuber and makeup artist designed himself from start to finish. Taking inspiration from his very own closet and the pre-pandemic events he would attend, Starrr wanted to create a collection that is “bright, fun, and fierce,” he says. “This collection celebrates feeling fabulous, confident, and highlighting our differences rather than blending in.”

You can definitely expect a ton of glitter and twice the amount of sequins with this new collection — perfect for all of the upcoming parties and events that are slowly starting to fill our schedules again. The Patrick Starrr x Fashion to Figure “Life’s A Party” collaboration ranges in price from about $100 to $300 and is now available exclusively on Fashion to Figure’s website.

Below, see Starrr in his Fashion to Figure “Life’s A Party” collaboration campaign.

BJ Pascual/Courtesy of FTF

BJ Pascual/Courtesy of FTF

BJ Pascual/Courtesy of FTF

BJ Pascual/Courtesy of FTF

BJ Pascual/Courtesy of FTF

BJ Pascual/Courtesy of FTF