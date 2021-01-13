Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is the newest face for Proenza Schouler. The 22-year-old model stars in the brand's Pre-Fall 2021 lookbook, which was revealed on Monday.

"I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me," Walker shared on Instagram. "Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way."

Walker was 15 years old when her father died suddenly in a car crash back in 2013. Since then, she's been the driving force behind the Paul Walker Foundation, which works to educate and promote the protection of the oceans and wildlife.

"The Paul Walker Foundation is to serve as an enduring light of Paul's unique spirit, far reaching goals, and spontaneous goodwill," its website reads. "Many of his traits have been passed onto his daughter Meadow. Meadow is excited to be carrying on his legacy."

Meadow signed to DNA Models in 2017, according to Page Six, with the Proenza Schouler lookbook marking her first high-fashion gig. Check out the photos of Walker wearing the brand's Pre-Fall 2021 collection, below.

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler