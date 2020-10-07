It seems like preppy staples have taken over our fall wardrobes. From pleated skirts to chunky loafers, polished garments are what we're shopping for this new season. Another piece to add to the list? Polo sweaters, along with collared cardigans. Both are underrated knitwear styles that are currently replacing our favorite crewneck pullovers and cozy turtlenecks that we've worn nearly every fall.

But it's never a bad idea to mix things up, so we're stocking up on long-sleeve polo sweaters in bright, cheery colors, like neon orange and lavender. We're also looking for ribbed cardigans with collars in more neutral tones, like camel and navy. For those who would rather make a statement with their sweaters, House of Sunny has an Instagram-friendly cardigan with a sun-inspired motif, while Ganni created a fair-isle printed oversized polo sweater embellished with crystal buttons.

Whatever your preference may be, there's probably a new sweater out there for you to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we picked 24 choices to shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.