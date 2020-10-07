Maria Bobila
Polo Sweaters & Collar Cardigans Are Fall’s Most Underrated Knitwear Styles

It's time to mix things up.

It seems like preppy staples have taken over our fall wardrobes. From pleated skirts to chunky loafers, polished garments are what we're shopping for this new season. Another piece to add to the list? Polo sweaters, along with collared cardigans. Both are underrated knitwear styles that are currently replacing our favorite crewneck pullovers and cozy turtlenecks that we've worn nearly every fall.

But it's never a bad idea to mix things up, so we're stocking up on long-sleeve polo sweaters in bright, cheery colors, like neon orange and lavender. We're also looking for ribbed cardigans with collars in more neutral tones, like camel and navy. For those who would rather make a statement with their sweaters, House of Sunny has an Instagram-friendly cardigan with a sun-inspired motif, while Ganni created a fair-isle printed oversized polo sweater embellished with crystal buttons.

Whatever your preference may be, there's probably a new sweater out there for you to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we picked 24 choices to shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cashmere Polo Cardigan Sweater
Madewell

A cozy cashmere cardigan in polo form with a bright orange hue.

Leto
Shop-Pêche

Knits in pretty pastels, like this polo pullover, are our new obsession.

Merino Wool Transparent Knitted Top
COS

If your fall wardrobe needs a pick-me-up, this pink knitted top is it.

Knitted Polo
KkCo

An anti-preppy knitted polo in a cool textured tuck stitch.

Cero Partial Zip Pullover
Paloma Wool

Instead of buttons, this collared pullover has an easy partial-zip detail.

Day Tripper Vol. 2
House of Sunny

This cropped cardi with a sun-inspired motif is all over Instagram.

Cropped Rib Cashmere Cardigan
Autumn Cashmere

A lightweight ribbed and collared knit with a slightly cropped silhouette.

Fluffy Collared Sweater with Placket Detail
ASOS Design

You can never go wrong with a camel-colored sweater.

The Cashmere Polo
Everlane

This polo pullover comes in a slew of colors, including canvas white, black, a bright pink-orange, and a pale rusty red.

Tinsel Short Sleeve Cardigan
YanYan

A sparkling short-sleeve cardigan to last you through the holiday season.

Lettuce-Edge Polo
Victor Glemaud

We like to call this a party polo with its sunny yellow color and fun lettuce edges.

Polo Sweater
Madewell

A polo sweater in a very on-trend shade of mint.

Daily Wins Ribbed Polo Top
ModCloth

With a ribbed texture and ruffled sleeves, this isn't your basic polo.

Wool Blend Tortoise Button Cardigan
& Other Stories

You'll always stand out in this red buttoned-and-collared cardigan.

Alpaca Knit Oversized T-shirt
Ganni

Lots of fun details on this knit: fair-isle print, crystal buttons, and the oversized fit.

Buttoned Wool Knitted Top
P.A.R.O.S.H.

We would wear this to the next (socially distanced) dance party if we could.

Knit Polo
Rita Row

We can't pick a favorite about this one. The ribbed details or the camel hue?

Ivory Fluffy Ribbed Knitted Button Polo Sweater
Topshop

A cozy, all-white sweater to go with everything.

Knitted Rice Shirt
Egrey

An oversized polo knit to for the most laid-back dresser.

Gwyneth Sweater
Wilfred Free

A bold emerald green half-zip knit made from textural alpaca.

X REVOLVE Polo Top
Callahan

Pair this polo top with soft shorts for a polished at-home look.

Knitted Polo Top
BOSS

A waffle knit polo top to dress up or down.

Polo Style Sweater
MANGO

A fancier alternative to your favorite gray sweatshirt.

Frank Henley Sweater
Alex Mill

Because one can never have enough camel-colored sweaters.