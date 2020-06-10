13 Pride Launches That Actually Give Back To The LGBTQ Community

Pride Month is officially in full swing, and while plans, parties, and marches are looking very different this year, that shouldn't stop you from celebrating. Plenty of brands are launching special collections of rainbow-inspired items, which means you can still dress up in honor of Pride through June.

While shopping these new launches, it's important to note that some brands are making sure that their profits are going to the LGBTQ community, whether it's partnering with organizations like the It Gets Better Project, GLAAD, and more, or helping to preserve a national monument that commemorates the Stonewall uprising, a major milestone in LGBTQ civil rights.

Tap through to see some of our favorite 2020 Pride launches that will make you do good and look good.