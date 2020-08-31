Perhaps you are a graduate of UCLA. Or maybe you didn't attend a university due to a logical fear of accumulating hundreds of thousands of debt, but have a sweet spot for collegiate apparel. Maybe you're me and went to a completely different school but can't say no to vintage-inspired merch. Whoever you are, Princess Polly's new official collab with UCLA is for you.

The Australian brand has partnered with the So-Cal university on an eight-piece capsule collection of T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, crop tops, and more with designs that originated on the school's merch back in the '90s. Vintage school merch has been a popular style choice among celebrities, particularly those who did not pursue higher education, because merch is the great equalizer.

"We're so honored to be collaborating with UCLA on this exclusive range and know our customers will love the vintage-inspired graphics," Leigh Chesterman, Princess Polly's Buying Manager, said in an official statement. "The collection falls perfectly into the Loungewear and Sports-inspired athleisure trend that is true to both UCLA and Princess Polly's DNA. We can't wait to see UCLA x Princess Polly being worn globally by our amazing customers."

The collection, which is available now, comes at an affordable price point, too, starting at $39 and topping off at $75. Check out the pieces, below, and shop them exclusively on Princess Polly's website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.