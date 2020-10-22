Fashion
The Sanderson sisters were truly style icons.
The Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus may have been witches on a mission to kill children, but they did it with style. Whether you're looking for a Halloween costume or just want to dress a little spookier, check out the best Hocus Pocus fashion moments, ahead.
