Following the reign of the infamous "pillow bag" trend comes the new accessory on the block for spring: the puffy sandal. A first cousin to the fluffy clutch, this sandal style is your key to being comfortable and on trend. With iterations from the runway and among the street style crowds, this soft-cushioned shoe is the finishing touch to casual and dressy looks during the warm-weather months.

In the hands of high-end brands like Bottega Veneta and Proenza Schouler, this trend has been interpreted in a number of variations, such as quilting, weaving, and ruching. When it comes to footwear, there is no shortage of options, whether it's a '90s-style platform flip-flop from Shop Pêche or a comfy velvet slide from Chloé.

As we dream of higher temps (and ambitiously prepare our wardrobes), this puffy sandal trend is one to watch — and something that will comfortably go well with your favorite loungewear sets and fresh-out-of-storage sundress fits.

Keep scrolling for all the pillowy footwear you should definitely add to cart for spring, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.