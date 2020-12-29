Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Shop Pêche

Fashion

The "Pillow Bag" Trend Is Coming For Our Sandals This Spring

Don't sleep on this.

Following the reign of the infamous "pillow bag" trend comes the new accessory on the block for spring: the puffy sandal. A first cousin to the fluffy clutch, this sandal style is your key to being comfortable and on trend. With iterations from the runway and among the street style crowds, this soft-cushioned shoe is the finishing touch to casual and dressy looks during the warm-weather months.

In the hands of high-end brands like Bottega Veneta and Proenza Schouler, this trend has been interpreted in a number of variations, such as quilting, weaving, and ruching. When it comes to footwear, there is no shortage of options, whether it's a '90s-style platform flip-flop from Shop Pêche or a comfy velvet slide from Chloé.

As we dream of higher temps (and ambitiously prepare our wardrobes), this puffy sandal trend is one to watch — and something that will comfortably go well with your favorite loungewear sets and fresh-out-of-storage sundress fits.

Keep scrolling for all the pillowy footwear you should definitely add to cart for spring, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Clover
Shop Pêche

These platform flip-flops are the ideal throwback sandal for the '90s kid.

Tye Slide, Olive
Dear Frances

These knot-strap sandals are your chic Italian summer vibe.

Leather Platform Sandals
Proenza Schouler

These flatform sandals are the super puff version for extra comfort.

Puffy Strap Thong Sandals
Charles & Keith

In striking neon green, these thong sandals are the statement piece of your look.

Vegan Leather Coaster Platform
Simon Miller

Simon Miller's beloved flatflorm sandal comes in vegan leather with puffed details inspired by the brand's Puffin handbag.

Perni Two-Band Puffy Slide Sandals
Gia x Pernille

With a rich mocha tone, these heeled sandals have adjustable straps and a structural heel.

Delilah Puffy Leather Flatform Sandals
Pedder Red

These neutral flatforms are the ultimate casual footwear for your leather shorts and your knit joggers.

Mila 25mm Puffy Lambskin Flat Sandals
Wandler

In pastel blue, these ruched sandals are handmade with leather and a modern square toe.

Trisha Padded Sandals
Camper

This pastel purple sandal comes with padded, criss-cross straps and a comfy heel.

Thong-Strap Tie-Strap Sandals
Ganni

These sandals highlight two of this season's biggest trends: wrapped ankle straps and puffy sandals.

Fairy Slide Sandals
Schutz

These nude sandals are the ultimate pillowy slide.

Hickory Padded Mid-Heeled Sandals
ASOS Design

A pair of heels with puffy straps in a soothing sage green.

Low Key Slide
Sechelles

The maximum chill slide, this shoe will take you to coffee and beyond.

Sandals
Chloé

These lush sandals have a contrasting sole and knotted straps.

The Puffy Denim
R0AM

R0AM's signature puffy slides feature soft denim with a meticulous shibori wash.

Jordan Heel
Raye

These heeled sandals have a swollen weave and an ultra high heel.

Soft Clarita Flat Sandals
Alexandre Birman

These soft flat sandals come in a goes-with-everything nude and its padded straps are tied into a statement bow.