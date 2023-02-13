NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during the Puppets & Puppets Ready to Wear Fal...
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

NYFW

Puppets and Puppets Give Eggs A New Purpose: 7 Things to Know

From egg-bras to wearable art.

  1. The runway show was held inside the Manhattan Municipal Building, home to many official New York City public offices — meaning it was no easy feat to enter. Each guest had to pass through a single file metal detector to even get inside the building.
Inside the Municipal BuildingLexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images
