Kerby Jean-Raymond needs to update his résumé. The Pyer Moss designer has been announced as the new Global Creative Director for Reebok. In addition, he will also participate in Reebok's Product with Purpose initiative, which is part of the global athletic brand's larger United Against Racism program set to launch in 2021.

"I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction," Jean-Raymond said in an official statement. "I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work."

Jean-Raymond first collaborated with Rebook for his Pyer Moss line in 2018 and in 2019, he took on an artistic director role with the brand.

"Kerby is a fashion visionary with a bold approach who has established himself as a leader and a passionate activist," said Reebok President Matt O’Toole in an official statemnt. "We are incredibly excited about the impact he will have on Reebok from a design and brand purpose perspective and for him to bring his unique voice and direction to the Reebok brand more broadly. This is certainly a big opportunity for both Reebok and for Kerby – he understands the value of our rich heritage and iconic silhouettes and how he can build on that and take Reebok in an exciting and evolved direction."

It's been a good year for Jean-Raymond, who won the 2020 CFDA Award for American Menswear Designer of the Year earlier this month for his work with Pyer Moss. The designer also recently launched Your Friends in New York alongside luxury conglomerate Kering to help support the next generation of budding creatives.

In an Instagram post about his newly appointed role, Jean-Raymond said, "Every time an interviewer would ask me what else I'd want to be a creative director for I would never say, but in my head it was always a footwear brand. Gotta shake shit up a lil yuh know? Thank you @reebok. I haven't had a job in 9 years, so please get me a lunch box."

His first products for Reebok will be out in 2022. Start the countdown now.