The days of storing your UGGs away during summer are long over. The shoe brand, known for its classic sheepskin boots, is now offering a twist on its popular fuzzy sandals with its new Disco Slide, and a new summery campaign starring Los Angeles-based, genre-bending singer Quiñ, whose most recent album drop Lucid features hit tracks "Mushroom Chocolate" and "Fav" with Atlanta rapper and singer-songwriter 6lack.

The Disco slide is available in five colors inspired by summer days, including a soft pink and vibrant coral. The 1.75-inch platform adds some extra flare to the sandal, making it easy to wear whether you're lounging around the house or going out with friends (while wearing your mask and social distancing, of course).

The new campaign, shot in an apt setting surrounded by pink-and-blue-painted buildings and palm trees, marks Quiñ's first-ever fashion campaign. The singer has been spending the past few months sticking to quarantine and spending time with her family, including her fashion designer sister Laina Rauma, who's also provided her with an Instagram-worthy stay-at-home wardrobe.

Check out photos from Quiñ's UGG campaign, and read more from the singer, below.

Courtesy of UGG

How do you style your UGG shoes?

I style my UGG boots and slides with everything because they’re made for everything. If I’m going to the beach, they’re coming with me. If I’m walking around the house, if I’m going outside, they go with all occasions.

What’s your all-time favorite UGG shoe?

The UGG x Y/Project thigh-high boots and the chestnut Classic Tall boots.

How have you been dressing for summer in quarantine?

I’ve been wearing the same fit in different colors all quarantine. Everything’s by my sister Laina Rauma. All cozy stuff.

Courtesy of UGG

How have you been keeping busy over the last few months?

I’ve been keeping busy by just soaking up my family. Been appreciating the frozen time for a second, been making things I can look back on forever, been writing and organizing my life. I've been able to really sit with myself and all my feelings. Much needed. Very grateful.

Do you have any tips for people who still want to dress cool while being stuck indoors?

Be yourself. Match your moods and you’ll always be the truest you. That’s the coolest you can get.