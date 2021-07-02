As 35mm film cameras, apps like VSCO and Dispo, and all things analog (or the appearance of it via digital) continue to become the go-to photo medium to capture some of life’s best moments, the OG instant camera brand Polaroid is getting with the times.

Its latest launch, the Polaroid Go, captures the essence of analog with a modern-day design. No more bulky, heavy cameras to tote around with the new Go, as its super-small silhouette (4.1 inches long, 3.3 inches wide, and 2.4 inches tall, to be exact) allows you to carry it around just about everywhere. The film is smaller, too, but still holds true to its classic white-frame style.

For the new launch, Polaroid teamed up with some of its favorite creatives, including Quinn Whitney Wilson, whose own portfolio includes being the mastermind behind some of Lizzo’s best music videos and performances (“Juice,” “Boys,” Saturday Night Live) and working on Ziwe’s Showtime series. Wilson has been taking the Go on a spin, documenting her breaks between jobs and achievements, which, ultimately, results in having more ideas for the future.

“Lately, I've been doing this new thing where I take myself on vacation (or staycation) after major accomplishments like finishing a project,” Wilson tells NYLON. “I plan to bring along the Polaroid Go on these trips to capture the more quiet but special moments of reflection and recharging that often lead me to creative inspiration.”

Below, Wilson takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her best beauty tip, her first concert ever, teenage AIM screen name, and more.

Quinn Whitney Wilson/Courtesy of Polaroid

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m an Aries through and through. I have a Cancer moon, which is an absolutely heinous combo, but somehow I make it work.

2. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it’s boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) My go-to drink order up until two days ago was either a 1942 Tequila shot or a tequila soda water. After one too many of those during a fun ass night, I’ve decided my new go-to drink order will be sparkling water only.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Prince, Madonna, Björk.

4. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? I’m not really into eating weird sh*t, but my go-to snack combo is a sweet potato with goat cheese, honey, thyme, and cranberries. I could eat that every day.

5. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? I don’t drink enough water. That needs to change... like ASAP.

Quinn Whitney Wilson/Courtesy of Polaroid

6. Describe your worst date in three words. Director. Sushi. Man.

7. What was the last DM you received? Someone sweet said, ‘It’s always a pleasure to see you.’ That’s the kind of DM I’m trying to get more of.

8. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Madonna’s “Bedtime Story” music video. I was always so weirded out by that video as a kid, but now I love it. It still holds up; I can imagine being inside the warm sepia-colored surrealist dream.

9. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Gwen Stefani when I was 13. She brought me and my two best friends on stage to dance with her. Can you imagine that being your first concert?! Unforgettable.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? I have a handful that I would watch nonstop as a kid. They were all so different, but they never fail to make me feel so much comfort. The Wiz, Uncle Buck, Good Burger, Rosemary’s Baby, Lion King. They’re clearly varied.

Quinn Whitney Wilson/Courtesy of Polaroid

11. What was your teenage AIM screen name? I think it was FunkPrincess. I had a thing for funk music at the time and thought the name was cute. To be honest, I think i spelled it with a ‘ph’ rather than an ‘f.’ ‘PhunkPrincess.’ Sooo wack, but I was a teenager in the early 2000s, what can I say?

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Björk’s swan dress and whenever anyone wears Vivienne Westwood on the red carpet.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A loofah. Get that dry skin taken care of, girl!

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My knock-off multicolored Louis Vuitton purses and all of my chokers.

15. What reality show would you most like to appear on? The Big Flower Fight. Someone please sign me up for that show ASAP. Being around flowers all day long building massive sculptures, sounds like a dream.

Quinn Whitney Wilson/Courtesy of Polaroid

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Give yourself more time than you need to get ready, even if you plan on doing a natural beat. It’s always best to cherish your beauty time. Feeling rushed is the least beautiful feeling. Give yourself time!

17. What is your coffee order? Cappuccino with almond milk and two sugars.

18. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? At the moment I don’t have a favorite pair of shoes. Got any suggestions?

19. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Last night I stayed up until 3 a.m. watching Plant TikTok. Did you know your indoor plants hate tap water? They do best when fed filtered. :)

The Polaroid Go is available to purchase online now.